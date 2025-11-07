Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,664 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $418,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $618.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $728.56 and a 200 day moving average of $700.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

