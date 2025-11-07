Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Mondelez International by 204.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.