Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.66.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.80, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

