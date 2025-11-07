PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.