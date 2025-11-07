Q2 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote Issued By Zacks Research

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,614,932.82. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in EverQuote by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 271.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

