Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VRTX FY2026 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $18.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.32. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $416.25 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,593,974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $484,053,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

