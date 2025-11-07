Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – November 5th

Get alerts:

Teradyne, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, integrate, or supply hardware, software and components (sensors, actuators, control systems) used in industrial and service robots and automation systems. Investors typically treat them as a way to gain exposure to automation and AI-driven growth, while weighing sector-specific risks such as high R&D and capital intensity, competition, and sensitivity to economic and industry cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

