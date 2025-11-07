Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sanmina worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5,883.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $172.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

