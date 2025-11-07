Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Bank of America Q1 Earnings

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

BAC opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

