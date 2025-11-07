SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SouthState Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSB opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.12.

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of SouthState Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

