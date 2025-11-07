SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $36,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $91.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

