Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 119.2% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $152.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

