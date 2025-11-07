Stifel Canada Forecasts Pet Valu FY2027 Earnings

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

PET has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$22.53 and a 52-week high of C$39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.73.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

