Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

