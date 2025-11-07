TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells $20,340,445.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $242.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

