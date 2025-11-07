Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 315,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 235.5% during the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 206,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 144,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Terex’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

