TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.