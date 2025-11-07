UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.9%

UBS opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

