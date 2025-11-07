Unilever PLC $UL Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1,394.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE UL opened at $60.96 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

