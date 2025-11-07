Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $278.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

