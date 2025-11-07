Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $250.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

