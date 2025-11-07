Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 304.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day moving average of $308.38. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

