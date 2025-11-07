Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $191.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

