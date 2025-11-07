Visa (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $3,575,385.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $336.63 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Visa by 43.8% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

