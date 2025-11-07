William Meaney Sells 69,125 Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.99 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 592.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

