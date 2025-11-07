Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Texas Instruments

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

