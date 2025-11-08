15,297 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIK opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

