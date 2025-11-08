17,230 Shares in On Holding AG $ONON Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ON by 102.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

