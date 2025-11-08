17,541 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $159.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

