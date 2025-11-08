2,560 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 79.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Talen Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Talen Energy by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $386.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

