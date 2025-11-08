60,869 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Acquired by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

