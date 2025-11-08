63,624 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

