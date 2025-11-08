6,370 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $253,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 510,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,907,731.79. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 121,966 shares of company stock worth $9,644,823 over the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

