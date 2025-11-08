74,559 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,044 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

