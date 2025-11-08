Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $262,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

