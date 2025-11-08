Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 5,073 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,073 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.7%

COIN stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $8,437,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $177,519.74. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.36.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

