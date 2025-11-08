Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $98.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

