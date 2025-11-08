Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $317,000 in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $12,592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 382.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $4,423,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

