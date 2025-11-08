AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,114 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

