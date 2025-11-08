AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311,452 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,181,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.