AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

