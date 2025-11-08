AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 111,240 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF $AVXC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXC. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

