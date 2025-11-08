AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 113,022 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,582 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,332,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,666 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the period.

DFCF opened at $42.81 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

