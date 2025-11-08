AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,152 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 778,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

