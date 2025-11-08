AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,973 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

