AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,221 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after acquiring an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,598,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,718,000 after purchasing an additional 476,529 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DFAT opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

