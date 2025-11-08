AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,071 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.88 and a 200 day moving average of $264.04.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

