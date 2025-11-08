AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

