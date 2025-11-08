AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 872,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 769,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,228,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $168.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.