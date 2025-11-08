AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,765,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day moving average of $446.05. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.